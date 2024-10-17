Cadets From Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia Hold Sports Competitions In Istanbul

Cadets From Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia Hold Sports Competitions In Istanbul
10/17/2024 5:02:14 AM
As part of the events on mutual cooperation and exchange of
experience between military educational institutions of Azerbaijan,
Türkiye and Georgia, friendly sports competitions are being held in
Istanbul, involving cadets from military schools of all three
countries, Azernews reports, citing MoD.
In the trilateral sports competition between cadets from
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, organised by the Turkish National
Defence University, Azerbaijan is represented by 34-member
personnel of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev,
consisting of 3 officers and 31 cadets.
Competitions include athletics, volleyball, swimming, and
wrestling.
The competition, hosted by the Naval Academy of the National
Defence University of the Republic of Türkiye, will last until
October 18.
