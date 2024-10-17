Cadets From Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia Hold Sports Competitions In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the events on mutual cooperation and exchange of experience between military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, friendly sports competitions are being held in Istanbul, involving cadets from military of all three countries, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

In the trilateral sports competition between cadets from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, organised by the Turkish National Defence University, Azerbaijan is represented by 34-member personnel of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, consisting of 3 officers and 31 cadets.

Competitions include athletics, volleyball, swimming, and wrestling.

The competition, hosted by the Naval Academy of the National Defence University of the Republic of Türkiye, will last until October 18.