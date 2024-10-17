عربي


Essity Has Received A Demand For Early Repayment Of Bonds


10/17/2024 4:40:17 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity has received a demand for early payment from a few bondholders regarding bonds maturing in 2029, 2030 and 2031. Essity disputes the demand.

The demand refers to a minority part of the total amount of the bonds with these maturing dates. These bondholders claim that an Event of Default has occurred under the terms. As previously stated, Essity is confident, after having obtained professional advice, that an Event of Default has not occurred and that the demand is unfounded.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:15 CET on October 17, 2024.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 426 338

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, [email protected]
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

