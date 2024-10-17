The Western Investment Company To Hold Its Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders On December 6, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) (“ Western ” or the“ Corporation ”) today announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of (the“ Meeting ”) will take place on December 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM Mountain Time with a shareholder record date of November 1, 2024. A revised Notice of Meeting and Record Date reflecting the updated dates is available on Sedar+ which can be found at .

Meeting Details:

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and submit questions at the Meeting that will take place at:

The offices of DS Lawyers Canada LLP,

Suite 800, Dome Tower,

333 – 7th Avenue S.W.,

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1

The Management Information Circular and Notice of Meeting for the Meeting will be available on Sedar+ and mailed to shareholders in early November 2024.

Western Issues Options to Directors

In recognition of their contributions and service, and subject to regulatory approval, Western has granted stock options to four Directors of the Company. Each Director will receive options to purchase 30,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.49 per share, representing the most recently available closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange. The options vest immediately and expire on October 16, 2034. Options are issued to directors in lieu of cash fees and retainers.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Western is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at .

To add yourself to our email news alert subscription please visit this link .

CONTACT INFORMATION - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

Scott Tannas President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 652-0408 or ...

Advisories

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to Western's upcoming annual, general and special shareholder meeting. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Western's control.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Western, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated timing of the Meeting and mailing of proxy materials for the Meeting.

Although Western believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements made by Western are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because no assurance can be provided that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Western undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

" Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. "