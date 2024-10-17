Paytome Expands AI-Driven Vision At Money20/20 USA, Advancing Innovation In Cross-Border Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With Support from Startupbootcamp, PayToMe Accelerates AI-driven Growth and Seeks Partnerships for Inclusion

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe, an AI-driven fintech marketplace, proudly announces its participation in Money20/20 USA 2024, one of the world's largest global fintech event. As PayToMe continues to build a marketplace for fintech solutions- much like Amazon revolutionized e-commerce, the company is seeking new partnerships and investment opportunities to enhance financial inclusion and empower businesses with seamless cross-border payments.

With the support of Startupbootcamp, the world's top accelerator, PayToMe has leveraged a network of over 5,000 mentors, investors, and corporate partners, significantly accelerating its growth. Through Startupbootcamp's introduction, PayToMe will meet key industry leaders and potential investors in person at Money20/20 USA. The accelerator's invaluable support has provided PayToMe with direct access to high-impact corporate partnerships, while fostering connections that drive innovation and financial inclusion.

“We are committed to becoming the leading marketplace for fintech solutions, simplifying global payments for businesses worldwide,” said Mike Ulker, Founder & CEO of PayToMe.“Thanks to Startupbootcamp, and corporate partners like Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, and AppTech Payments Corp.(Nasdaq: APCX), we have expanded our capabilities and partnerships, and are excited to showcase our innovations at Money20/20 USA. We invite new partners and investors to join us as we drive financial inclusion for millions of businesses globally.”

Why Financial Inclusion Matters: With 1.7 billion people still lacking access to financial services globally, fintech inclusion is vital to creating an equitable economic future. PayToMe's solutions foster financial inclusion, supporting businesses in underserved markets and contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Join Our Mission: PayToMe invites potential investors, corporate partners, and fintech innovators to connect. We are focused on expanding our partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that promote financial inclusion and drive sustainable growth. For more information, please visit

About Startupbootcamp:

Startupbootcamp is one of the leading startup accelerators in Europe, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. We support founders across all stages of their entrepreneurial journey via investment, relevant connections, and resources - driving and amplifying their impact. With a mission to invest in 100,000 startups within the next 10 years, Startupbootcamp is dedicated to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

About Money20/20:

Money20/20 is a leading global fintech event launched in 2012, where top companies like Mastercard, Stripe, and Google gather to make transformational deals and build partnerships. It attracts industry leaders from banks, payments companies, VCs, and regulators, shaping the future of fintech. The event will take place in Las Vegas (Oct 2024), Bangkok (Apr 2025), and Amsterdam (June 2025). It also offers Twentyfold, a comprehensive fintech startup data platform.

About PayToMe:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing for over 100 countries. With connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through strategic partnerships, including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), PayToMe is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), empowers businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, and reduce fraud while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit .

