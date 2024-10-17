This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.



The European gift card sector is thriving, driven by significant product innovations and strategic partnerships like Marks & Spencer's with Runa. Local government initiatives are also making a substantial impact, with rising sales and support for independent retailers, signaling continued growth and positive economic influence in the region.

Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Europe

The European gift card sector has seen several noteworthy product launches that reflect the growing demand and innovation within the market.

Product Launches and Innovations

Marks & Spencer's Gift Card Revenue Surge: Marks & Spencer reported a 245% increase in gift card revenue in 2023, attributed to its partnership with Runa, a digital value payments network. This collaboration has enabled Marks & Spencer to enhance its gift card distribution and streamline its ordering process, thereby expanding its customer base and improving sales performance.

Strategic Partnerships

Local Gift Card Programs: Various local governments in the United Kingdom initiated gift card programs aimed at boosting economic activity in their communities. For instance, Miconex reported a substantial increase in local gift card sales, which reached £12.4 million in 2023, with a 69% rise compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with more towns and cities launching their own local gift card initiatives to support local businesses.

Regulatory Changes

Support for Independent Retailers: The local gift card programs are specifically aimed at driving consumer spending in high streets and downtown areas, supporting both independent and national retailers. The initiatives have proven effective in encouraging consumers to spend above the value of the gift cards, further stimulating local economies.

