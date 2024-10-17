China's Alternative Lending Market Poised For Growth, Forecast To Reach US$381.22 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Alternative Lending Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's alternative lending market is set to experience a significant surge, with current analysis forecasting a robust annual growth rate of 9.6% to reach an impressive US$293.43 billion in 2024. This upward trend is expected to continue, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2028, leading the market to escalate to an estimated value of US$381.22 billion by 2028.

Detailed Market Insights

An extensive study has revealed in-depth insights into China's burgeoning alternative lending segment. Market opportunities and risks have been meticulously assessed, providing a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. Detailed analysis includes a multitude of industry categories, segmented by various key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level.

The report presents a granular breakdown of market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. It also furnishes a concise view of the market's landscape, detailing China's economic indicators such as GDP, population, unemployment rate, and loan default rate, among others.

Consumer and Business Lending Insights

The examination highlights the distribution of alternative lending across different market segments, including peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, and crowd funding. A closer look is taken at both consumer and business end-user perspectives, revealing transaction values, volumes, and average transaction values associated with each segment.

Payment Instrument Analysis

The study dives into the alternative lending landscape's usage of various payment instruments. It explores the transaction values, volumes, and average transaction values associated with cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money.

Loan Type Diversification

Analysis of China's alternative lending sector also features a comprehensive examination of loan types, ranging from B2C and B2B loans to industry-specific loans such as payroll advance, home improvement, education, point of sale, auto, medical, lines of credit, merchant cash advance, invoice factoring, and revenue financing.

Consumer Attitude and Behavior Analyses

Consideration of consumer attitudes and behaviors is essential to understanding alternative lending market dynamics. The study analyzes consumer demographics including age, income, and gender, providing strategic insights that inform market trends and directions.

Strategic Market Opportunities

The findings of the study point to strategic market opportunities, tracing significant trends and offering forecasts that enable industry stakeholders to stay ahead of market developments. The insights facilitate the crafting of market-specific strategies by revealing growth sectors and market-specific risks.

This intelligence report equips businesses and investors with crucial information that aids in developing proactive and profitable strategies in the alternative lending landscape. It offers an essential tool for those seeking to capitalize on the significant growth potential within China's alternative financing industry.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $293.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $381.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered China



