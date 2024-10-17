Pivot Energy's Mat Elmore, SVP Strategic Accounts, Receives Elevate's First Solar Impact Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award honors outstanding contributions and leadership in the solar industry

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pivot Energy , a leading, national energy provider and independent power producer, is thrilled to announce that Mat Elmore, SVP of Strategic Accounts, was selected as the recipient of Elevate's 2024 Solar Impact Award.On Oct. 16th, Mat received the award at the 2024 Building Equity Summit : Beyond Access – Removing Barriers to Shared Prosperity at the University of Chicago. In attendance were hundreds of members of the Elevate staff, community members, and important stakeholders, who discussed the existing barriers to creating healthier and wealthier communities. Elevate is a non-profit organization seeking to create a world where everyone has access to clean and affordable power, heat, cooling, and water in their homes and communities.Mat has been crucial to advancing Pivot Energy's mission of accelerating the shift to clean energy, with a focus on benefitting underserved communities and leading client engagement with corporations like Microsoft, Walmart, Rivian, University of Denver, and more. He is one of five winners to be presented with an Elevate award, and the only one to receive the Solar Impact Award, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement, adoption, and promotion of solar energy.“We're thrilled to recognize Mat Elmore with the Solar Impact Award to celebrate his leadership in implementing solar energy projects throughout the country in a way that uplifts disinvested communities,” said Elevate CEO Dr. Anne Evens.“Mat played an integral role in connecting with families and advancing clean energy programs while at Elevate and we look forward to seeing everything he continues to accomplish at Pivot Energy.”Mat was selected due to his outstanding contributions during his time at Elevate, where he played a central role in launching Elevate's first solar energy programs and advancing green energy advocacy, demonstrating innovation and leadership in sustainability and creating a lasting impact on Elevate's mission to foster a greener future.“I am proud and honored that Elevate selected me for its new Solar Impact Award,” said Mat Elmore, SVP Strategic Accounts, Pivot Energy.“I have dedicated more than 15 years to the solarcoaster and it's been a gratifying ride given the industry's massive growth during that time. I am proud to be seen as an advocate and leader in the fight for a more equitable solar industry and represent and promote Pivot's vision to combat climate change.About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.

