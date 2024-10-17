Human Trafficking's New Foe: Deliverfund & Hoonify Technologies Honored With New Mexico Tech Council's Flying 40 Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) High performance computing is complex, but our TurbOS simplifies it, maximizing performance from readily available hardware.” - Andrew Clark, Co-Founder and CEO at Hoonify Technologies.

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DeliverFund , a leading nonprofit dedicated to eradicating human trafficking , is proud to announce its revolutionary partnership with Hoonify Technologies, an innovator in high-performance computing (HPC). This collaboration has enabled DeliverFund to significantly enhance its ability to gather and process data, aiding law enforcement in identifying traffickers more efficiently and rescuing more victims.

Using Hoonify's TurbOSTM super operating system, DeliverFund now collects data five times faster, increasing the number of intelligence reports generated by 50%, from 400 to over 600 annually, while reducing operational complexity and cost.

“Partnering with Hoonify was one of the best decisions we ever made at DeliverFund. As a nonprofit, we must always be vigilant in spending our donor's money wisely. Hoonify's technology allowed us to scale up our data processing without scaling up our costs. Moving collectors to our new HPC clusters showed a 1179% increase in the number of illicit images collected per month. Unrestricted access to an affordable supercomputing cluster has been a boon to the fight against human trafficking. Hoonify made it possible for us to find more traffickers so law enforcement can rescue more victims,” said Sean Fennema, Co-Founder and President of DeliverFund.

Hoonify's technology leverages everyday computers to create highly efficient supercomputer clusters and capabilities in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional HPC solutions. These clusters run complex parallel processing codes and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms. Hoonify optimized DeliverFund's growing demand for faster results, enabling DeliverFund to shift its operations off the cloud and into an on-premises environment with increased security, more controlled and streamlined processes, and dramatically reduced costs.

“DeliverFund exemplifies why we founded Hoonify. Many organizations tackle critical challenges that improve lives but lack the computing power they need within limited budgets. High performance computing is complex, but our TurbOS platform simplifies it, maximizing performance from readily available hardware. We're proud to partner with DeliverFund in its mission to eradicate human trafficking,” said Andrew Clark, Co-Founder and CEO at Hoonify Technologies.

“Hoonify has delivered a multi-site HPC configuration allowing for a high-availability solution that ensures DeliverFund is able to fight human trafficking 24/7. Additionally, we've increased their throughput, allowing for 10 million individual applications to run since our installation utilizing 100% of their on-prem hardware. This has allowed them to move most of their operations off the cloud into a more secure workflow and save money in the process,” said Connor Brown, VP of Software Development at Hoonify Technologies.

In recognition of the transformative impact of this partnership, Hoonify Technologies was recently honored with the prestigious Flying 40 Award from the New Mexico Technology Council. This award, presented on October 17th, celebrates the top-performing technology companies in New Mexico. Hoonify's collaboration with DeliverFund was a key factor in earning this accolade, as it demonstrated the company's ability to create innovative and scalable technology that delivers measurable social impact. The Flying 40 Award highlights organizations that excel in social responsibility, technological advancement, and operational efficiency.

The Flying 40 Award criteria focus on:

Social Impact: Measurable improvements to society, enhancing public health, safety, and social justice.

Technological Innovation: Solutions that address complex problems with novel approaches.

Scalability and Efficiency: Sustainable solutions that streamline operations and reduce costs while expanding across industries.

This partnership between DeliverFund and Hoonify showcases how advanced technology can be harnessed for social good, enhancing operational capabilities while significantly reducing costs. It also serves as a model for other organizations in sectors like public safety, medical research, and environmental sustainability to leverage technology to address pressing challenges.

For more information about DeliverFund and its mission, please visit .

About DeliverFund:

DeliverFund is a Montana-based nonprofit organization that builds cutting-edge technology and intelligence tools to help law enforcement proactively detect and combat human trafficking. By disrupting the criminal networks behind human trafficking, DeliverFund aims to eradicate this global issue through data-driven solutions.

About Hoonify Technologies:

Hoonify Technologies is a leader in high performance computing and system optimization. Their TurbOS super operating system allows businesses and nonprofits to scale data processing efficiently while reducing costs. Hoonify is committed to using its technological expertise to support organizations like DeliverFund in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

