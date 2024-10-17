HID Positioned As The Leader In The 2024 SPARK Matrix For Iot Identity & Access Management (Iot IAM) By QKS Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading IoT IAM vendors. HID, with its comprehensive and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group

has named HID as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK MatrixTM analysis of IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM) market.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

HID

was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM IoT Identity & Access Management (IoT IAM)

due to its outstanding capabilities in providing robust security features, seamless integration with existing systems, and comprehensive management tools that ensure secure and efficient identity verification and access control for IoT devices.

QKS Group defines IoT Identity & Access Management as "A security architecture for identification, authentication, and authorization of IoT devices, users, and applications. It generates unique digital identities to ensure that only authorized entities may access IoT networks and data, defending against unauthorized entry and cyber risks. IoT IAM protects the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of linked systems by implementing strong access control regulations, while also assuring operational efficiency and scalability in large, distributed IoT environments."

"HID provides a comprehensive solution that offers a unique value proposition by securing IoT ecosystems with advanced identity and access management (IAM) capabilities," said Sanket Kadam, Analyst at QKS Group . "HID PKIaaS integrates seamlessly with IoT devices, leveraging secure device authentication, code signing, and end-to-end encryption to ensure robust security across diverse industries such as hospitality, automotive, and financial services." Sanket further adds "HID excels in its post-quantum cryptography readiness and lifecycle management, offering customers future-proof security with PQC certificates and automated certificate management tools. Their focus on operational simplicity and flexibility enables organizations to secure IoT devices without requiring in-depth expertise in PKI or IAM systems."

"HID is proud to be recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for IoT Identity and Access Management (IoT IAM)," said Vishvas Patel, VP and Head of PKI & IoT Management at HID.

The IoT Identity & Access Management (IAM) market is rapidly evolving due to increased IoT adoption across industries like energy, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. Key trends in IoT IAM include Zero Trust security models that illustrate post-quantum cryptography and automated certificate lifecycle management to provide greater security. There is a growing focus on uniqueness of devices, hence the more feasible prospect of deploying cloud-based IAM solutions while making use of AI and ML for real-time threat detection. Along with MFA, IAM convergence with PAM is becoming an essential security factor in terms of securing IoT devices and dealing with more complex access management within the IoT systems.

About HID:

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things . We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things

that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID's products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID's technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit .



About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

