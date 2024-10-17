Infinix Launches HOT 50 Series: The World's Slimmest 3D-Curved Slimedge Design Smartphone With Unmatched Durability

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, officially launches the HOT 50 Series, built for a generation that thrives on discovering new technologies and experiences. Designed to meet the ever-evolving interests of today's youth, the new HOT 50 Series empowers users across dynamic lifestyles, from gaming to content creation. Combining sleek design with robust strength, this series offers a seamless user experience that pushes boundaries while maintaining a stylish edge.

WOOOW, NEW HOT! Infinix HOT 50 Pro+

Infinix HOT 50 Pro+ features the innovative TitanWing Architecture

Infinix HOT 50 Pro+

The HOT 50 Series includes the HOT 50 Pro+, HOT 50 Pro, HOT 50, HOT 50 5G, and HOT 50i-each model offering a blend of aesthetics, power, and functionality. Themed "WOOOW NEW HOT" and inspired by the striking ultra-oval rear camera design, the series captivates with a bold aesthetic while delivering high-performance functionality. Whether for multitasking, gaming, or capturing life's moments, these devices promise an efficient and smooth experience, tailored to today's fast-paced, tech-savvy users.

"With the HOT 50 Pro+, we've combined the world's slimmest 3D-curved design with Titan Armor Protection, creating a device that merges style with rugged durability," said Tony Zhao, General Manager of Infinix . "It's designed to meet the needs of adventurous users who demand both aesthetics and performance in their smartphones. In line with the 'WOOOW, NEW HOT' slogan, Infinix continues to deliver cutting-edge innovation and excitement to users worldwide, offering devices that inspire creativity and exploration."

TitanWing Architecture: A Breakthrough in the World's Slimmest Profile and Ultra-Durable Smartphone Innovation

Infinix introduces its innovative TitanWing Architecture with the HOT 50 Pro+, seamlessly blending sleek aesthetics with exceptional durability. This cutting-edge technology features a FeatherLight Wing-Like SlimEdge structure, delivering the world's slimmest 6.8mm[1] 3D Curved SlimEdge display. The ultra-oval rear camera design, enhanced by LMC (Luxury Master Craftsmanship), reflects meticulous attention to detail and luxury-inspired precision. Drawing inspiration from the craftsmanship of luxury watches, LMC ensures premium aesthetics, refined textures, and an overall elevated design. By utilizing polyethyleneimine (PEI) material and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technology, a dense metallic finish is applied to the surface, ensuring a sleek appearance while maintaining lightweight durability.

TitanWing Architecture integrates an optimized motherboard, reducing the size of internal components by 24%, maximizing space for critical elements like the high-density battery, which delivers extended power in a slimmer form. Additionally, the device is equipped with ultra-thin flagship-grade speakers that enhances audio quality while maintaining its slim profile.

Titan Armor Protection, within the architecture, redefines durability. Powered by the Helio G100 chipset, the HOT 50 Pro+ delivers top-tier performance. Certified by TÜV SÜD for 60-month fluency, it ensures lag-free performance for up to five years. The IP54 certification protects the device from dust and splashes, while Wet & Greasy Touch Precision provides flawless control in challenging conditions. The 120Hz 6.78-inch AMOLED display, shielded by Corning® Gorilla® Glass, delivers vibrant visuals with double the scratch and impact resistance of standard screens.

The HOT 50 Pro+ also features a robust 5,000mAh battery, designed for up to four years of reliable use, paired with 33W Advanced FastCharge and three Multi-Speed charging modes: Hyper, Smart, and Low-Temp. Advanced features like Bypass Charging and Overnight Charging Protection preserve battery health, ensuring the device meets any lifestyle demands.

The Next Evolution in Mobile Tech: Enhancing Gaming, Photography, and Multitasking with Intelligent Innovation

For gaming enthusiasts, the HOT 50 Pro+ delivers a competitive edge with its 16X Ultra-Resolution Touch and 90FPS unlock for Free Fire and MLBB, ensuring smooth, high-performance gameplay. With a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate, gamers can expect ultra-fast and precise response times. The Game Anti-Mistouch feature introduces customizable touch prevention zones, providing uninterrupted control on the curved screen. Additionally, Pinpoint Sound Precision enhances the immersive experience, allowing gamers to fully engage with every detail of the game. Features like app floating windows, memory cleaning, and call rejection ensure seamless multitasking without interrupting gameplay.

The HOT 50 Pro+ offers a versatile camera setup, designed to capture stunning images in every situation. Equipped with a 50MP rear camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front camera, it ensures exceptional clarity and detail. Advanced AI features like AI Night Mode, AI Face Detection, AI Voice Capture, and RAW HDR AI Backlight enhance photography, ensuring vibrant and detailed images, even in challenging lighting conditions. AI Voice Capture allows users to capture moments hands-free by simply giving voice commands, making it easier to snap photos on the go. The standout Portrait Master Mode intelligently refines facial features for flawless, professional-quality photos, turning every shot into a masterpiece.

Built with users' busy lifestyles in mind, the HOT 50 Pro+ incorporates innovative technology for enhanced daily experiences. Its six-layer composite graphite structure[2] improves thermal capability by 20%, efficiently reducing the device's temperature by up to 2.7°C[3] during intensive use. This ensures smooth performance even during demanding gaming sessions.

The device also features Infinix's industry-leading 720° SphereTech NFC technology, offering unmatched tap-and-pay convenience. Users can make contactless transactions from any angle, thanks to support for card reading from the front, top, and back of the device, bringing unparalleled flexibility and efficiency to everyday routines. The Dynamic Bar at the top of the display provides quick access to notifications, app actions, and dynamic information. Paired with the Always-On Display (AOD), it offers instant access to essential information such as time, notifications, and weather, all while conserving battery life.

Infinix AI ∞ : The First of Its Kind, Your Intelligent Creative Companion for Innovation and Productivity

The HOT 50 Pro+ integrates a comprehensive suite of advanced AI-driven features, designed to make everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient. ASK AI excels at summarizing complex content, extracting key information quickly, and providing creative writing extensions to inspire new ideas. This streamlines content creation and saves time, making both reading and writing processes more efficient.

Central to Infinix AI∞ experience is Folax, the creative AI assistant, provides hands-free voice control for tasks like music playback, calls, and travel updates, boosting productivity and creativity. It features Live Texts∞ for extracting key information from images and documents, and Magic Create∞ to guide users through the creative process. Travelers can also use Visual Look Up∞ for insights on landmarks and cultural sites, making journeys more immersive.

Creative tools like AI Eraser and AI CutOut offer powerful photo-editing capabilities, enabling users to effortlessly remove unwanted objects or create precise cutouts. The AI Wallpaper feature also provides dynamic, ever-changing backgrounds, adding a unique, personalized touch to every device.

Pricing & Availability

The Infinix HOT 50 Series will be available starting at $80, delivering exceptional value across its range of devices. The HOT 50 Pro+ will be offered in stunning color options, including Titanium Grey, Sleek Black, and Dreamy Purple. Pricing and availability will vary by region, with further details to be revealed at local launch events.

For more information, please visit: .

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: .