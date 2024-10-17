BSV Blockchain Launches W3C Community Group To Leverage Blockchain Technology To Enhance Internet Standards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain has announced the launch of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Blockchain2 Community Group, an initiative dedicated to exploring the integration of blockchain into Internet standards for web applications. The chairs of this group are the BSV Blockchain representatives Ty Everett , Brayden Langley , Darren Kellenschwiller , Thomas Giacomo

and Jake Jones .



The new group will assume responsibility for the topic of blockchain within the consortium and aims to enhance security, privacy, and efficiency within the web ecosystem through blockchain innovation.

The W3C's role in web development

The W3C is a consortium of international organisations, companies and stakeholders whose mission is 'to develop open standards for an interoperable web to meet requirements for accessibility, internationalisation, privacy, and security.'

The consortium is organised principally in more than 100 working and interest groups. One of these groups is the newly founded Blockchain2 Community Group. It is named so due to the fact that it is the second group within the consortium tasked with working on blockchain. The previous group has been inactive since 2017.

The BSV Blockchain's vision of a new Web 3.0 iteration of the Internet focused on users' privacy, transparency and data integrity aligns with W3C's vision

of having the Web designed for the 'good of its users' as well as 'safe for its users' and that there is only 'one interoperable world-wide Web'.

Similarly, the BSV blockchain is built on the conviction that user security (and the associated regulatory compliance) as well as the interoperability of web applications and solutions are key for creating innovation on the web.

Role of the group in W3C

The group will initially only work internally and develop goals, definitions and requirements that make blockchain useful for the World Wide Web community. In the words of the group :

"Our first deliverable will comprise a list of value-adds and benefits that blockchain technology may be able to provide for the World Wide Web community. Subsequently, based on our findings, we aim to agree on a set of general, high-level requirements and capabilities that blockchain-based application architectures would need to fulfil in order to deliver value."

In a second step, the group will then collaborate with other W3C groups to gain further input and insights and plan the way forward:

"Finally, we aim to explore the potential impacts of these architectures on the privacy, resiliency, incentives, and accessibility of the web, and to establish relationships with other groups to ensure alignment as these solutions are developed."

Call for participation

The Blockchain2 Community Group invites web developers, blockchain enthusiasts, and technologists to join the effort. W3C Membership is not required for participation, making the group accessible to anyone with a W3C account. Participants will collaborate through a variety of tools including mailing lists, IRC, and RSS feeds.

While hosted by W3C, the Blockchain2 Community Group's activities and outputs do not necessarily reflect the views of W3C Membership or staff. Instead, this initiative represents an opportunity for community-driven innovation in the blockchain space, encouraging a collaborative approach to shaping the future of the web.

For more information or to join the Blockchain2 Community Group, visit the W3C Community Groups page . Join the group in pioneering new technologies that will transform how we interact with the web and ensure its evolution aligns with the needs of users and developers alike.

About BSV Blockchain

The BSV Blockchain is a global organisation based in Switzerland. It is focused on enhancing the adoption and development of the BSV blockchain. The association oversees the creation of tech standards and helps governments, businesses, developers, and users learn how to build a worldwide blockchain ecosystem.

BSV Blockchain

