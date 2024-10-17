Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
10/17/2024 3:15:51 AM
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 17 October 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 21 October 2024
Effective from 21 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 21 October 2024 to 20 January 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 21 October 2024: 4.3370% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
