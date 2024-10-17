Morocco Begins World's Largest Football Stadium Construction For 2030 World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Mustafa Al-Marini

RABAT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Morocco began of what would likely be the world's largest stadium, with a capacity of 115,000 seats, in preparation for hosting the 2030 along with Portugal and Spain.

The stadium, named Hassan II, is being built in the city of Ben Slimane near Casablanca, with construction to be completed in 2028.

The structure will be set under a grand tented roof that emerges as a dramatic intervention in the forested landscape, with five levels along the main stands to receive 12,000 VIPs, in addition to the Royal box.

A striking roof canopy made from a unique aluminum lattice will cover the stadium, supporting the geometry of the roof and the bowl is a ring of 32 stairways, creating monumental gateways that feature lush gardens positioned on raised platforms, each 28 meters above the ground.

The gardens create an extraordinary spatial experience, an oasis of greenery under the translucent roof canopy, further enhanced by a series of botanical gardens at ground level beneath the outer edges of the canopy.

The traditional Moroccan social gathering known as a "moussem" inspired the design of the stadium. (end)

