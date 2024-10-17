World Investment Advisors Announces New Custodial Relationship With Raymond James

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership establishes unique offering to the RIA and further establishes World as an ideal destination for top-performing advisors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Advisors (World or the firm), a leading advisory firm and division of World Insurance Associates LLC, announced today its new custodial relationship with Raymond James Financial (RJ), a strategic step in World's ongoing evolution to establish itself as the destination of choice for top-performing independent financial advisors and wealth management practices.

The partnership between the two firms comes approximately two months after World acquired Boston Harbor Wealth Advisors, a $3.5 billion firm and an RJ partner for almost ten years.

"We are excited about our new relationship with Raymond James and the additional resources

it allows us to bring our advisors," said Troy Hammond, CEO of World Investment Advisors. "We are focused on enabling advisors to manage their businesses their way, optimize operations, and recapture time spent on tasks they can delegate to us, ultimately allowing them to spend more time growing assets and building personalized relationships with their clients. The addition of another custodian choice - especially one that comes with this level of service and support - is very much in line with these key pillars of our wealth management value proposition." Adding another custodial option for the World's advisors and their clients marks the latest enhancement of the firm's wealth management platform.



The partnership allows World to expand its typical advisor demographic.

RJ caters to a wide range of financial advisor businesses, including everything from individual practices with $100 million in assets to multi-advisor teams and firms managing billions of dollars. Thanks to an integrated system, World RIA advisors will enjoy access to

the

vast majority of the offerings made available to RJ's

independent contractor advisors and employee advisors.

Hammond added, "It is a unique and quite appealing partnership for two reasons – World brings the RIA 'flexible-experience' environment many advisors are looking for, while RJ brings a 'comfortable' custodian experience ideal for advisors currently with larger wirehouse, regional and independent broker-dealers. It's a win-win for everyone."

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 195 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit .

About World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 350 advisors and staff across more than 65 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

Media Contact

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE World Investment Advisors

