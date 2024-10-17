Pole Star Global And Rightship Enter Strategic Partnership Enhancing Maritime Risk Management & Sustainability Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Partnership Between Pole Star Global and RightShip

Pole Star Global, a leading provider of maritime intelligence and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RightShip.

- Bob Skea - CEO of Pole Star GlobalLONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pole Star Global , a leading provider of maritime intelligence and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RightShip , the digital maritime platform providing expertise in safety, sustainability, social responsibility practices. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions that enhance safety, compliance, and sustainability across the global maritime industry.Through this partnership, both organisations aim to enrich their respective platforms and deliver greater value to their shared customer base. Key objectives include the integration of APIs to optimise the maritime industry's risk and environmental performance.The first phase of this partnership will see RightShip integrating Pole Star Global's PurpleTRAC API into its platform, allowing RightShip users to benefit from PurpleTRAC's extensive vessel sanctions screening and movement data. This integration will streamline vessel vetting processes, enabling users to conduct technical vetting and sanctions screening in one seamless step, directly from RightShip's platform.In future phases, Pole Star will integrate RightShip's API into PurpleTRAC, providing users with access to RightShip's industry-leading risk scoring and emissions data. This will further enhance customers' ability to manage compliance and sustainability efforts, making critical insights available within a single platform.“We are thrilled to partner with RightShip, a recognised leader in maritime risk and environmental assessment,” said Bob Skea, CEO of Pole Star Global.“This collaboration will significantly streamline our customers' workflows and ensure that they have access to the most accurate, up-to-date data when making crucial operational decisions. It's an important step in our mission to enhance safety, compliance, and sustainability in the maritime sector.”RightShip's CEO Steen Lund added,“Partnering with Pole Star Global is part of our ongoing effort to integrate RightShip's data solutions with leading maritime platforms. This partnership will allow our customers to benefit from a more holistic approach to vessel risk management, bringing together sanctions screening and vessel movement data with RightShip's safety score and sustainability insights. Together, we can provide even greater value to the maritime industry, helping to reduce risk and improve environmental performance.”About Pole Star GlobalPole Star Global is a global leader in maritime intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions, providing cutting-edge tools to monitor, track, and assess vessels globally. Pole Star's solutions, including PurpleTRAC, empower the maritime community to enhance safety, security, and regulatory compliance.About RightShipEstablished in 2001, RightShip is the world's leading ESG focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 620 customers use RightShip's due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.For media inquiries, please contact:Dany Rastelli, Global Head of Marketing and Communications, Pole Star GlobalEmail: ...Deepti Pathak, Head of Marketing and Communications, RightShipEmail: ...

