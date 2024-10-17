Shareholders Of Ilearningengines, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before December 6, 2024 To Discuss Your Rights - AILE
Date
10/17/2024 2:54:13 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of
iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE ).
Shareholders who purchased shares of AILE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CONTACT US HERE:
CLASS PERIOD: April 22, 2024 to August 28, 2024
ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(1) the Company's "Technology Partner" was an undisclosed related party; (2) the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report "largely fake" revenue and expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
DEADLINE: December 6, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:
NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AILE during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 6, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.
WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903
SOURCE The Gross Law Firm
