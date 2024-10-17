India Collapse To 46 Against New Zealand For Lowest Total In Test At Home
Date
10/17/2024 2:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bengaluru – India were on Thursday bowled for just 46 runs in their first innings, their lowest total in a home Test on the second day of the rain-hit opening Test against New Zealand here.
India's previous lowest score at home was 75, recorded against West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.
The Indian batters struggled to negotiate the conditions, folding in 31.1 overs. As many as five Indian batters returned without bothering the scorer Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts with his 20 off 49 balls.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) was the only other batter to reach double digits.
Matt Henry (5/15), William O'Rourke (4/22), and Tim Southee (1/8) were in fine form, dominating the proceedings as India lost six wickets for just 34 runs during a stunning first session.
In the second session, India could add only 12 runs, losing the remaining four wickets.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 46 all out in 31.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 13, Rishabh Pant 20; Matt Henry 5/15, William O'Rourke 4/22, Tim Southee 1/8).
