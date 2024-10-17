Tokyo's stock market sees declines due to weak chip shares

(MENAFN) Tokyo's experienced continued declines on Thursday, primarily driven by persistent selling pressure on semiconductor-related amid growing concerns about sluggish demand in the sector. The benchmark stock index, known as the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, fell by 0.69 percent, equating to a drop of 269.11 points, closing at 38,911.19. This decline is notable as it marks the first time the Nikkei has closed below the significant psychological threshold of 39,000 since October 8.



The downturn in the Nikkei was heavily influenced by a sharp drop in shares of ASML Holding, a leading Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, which saw significant losses in the overnight U.S. stock market. This decline led to a ripple effect, generating selling pressure on related stocks within Japan. Although the Nikkei began the day on a positive note, buoyed by a weaker yen—trading around 149 yen to the dollar—which initially sparked buying interest in export-related stocks, the gains were short-lived.



Ultimately, the Nikkei index surrendered its earlier gains, ending the day lower as concerns about slowing semiconductor demand and weakening consumer electronics sales took center stage. The broader Tokyo Stock Price Index also recorded a decline, closing down by 2.83 points or 0.11 percent at 2,687.83.



In terms of market performance on the top-tier Prime Market, out of the listed stocks, 1,026 saw declines, 559 experienced gains, and 59 remained unchanged, reflecting a broader trend of weakness in the market amid ongoing uncertainties.

