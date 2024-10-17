Survey reveals shortage of experienced labor, inflation largest issues afflicting economy

(MENAFN) A recent survey has highlighted that the global business community views the shortage of skilled and inflation as the most pressing challenges facing businesses today.



The survey, titled “Chamber Pulse: Global Markets, Local Landscapes 2024,” was released by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) World Chambers Foundation (WCC) and compiled responses from representatives across 96 countries, which together represent 90 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP). These findings were presented at the WCF Europe and Asia Summit held in Istanbul, hosted by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), with approximately 800 businesspeople from 62 countries in attendance.



According to the survey results, a significant 71 percent of respondents anticipate moderate price increases over the next year. In contrast, 14 percent expect prices to rise at a faster pace, 13 percent foresee stability in price levels, and only 3 percent believe prices will decline moderately. This indicates a pervasive concern about inflation’s impact on the global economy.



Examining regional challenges, businesses in North America specifically cite “inflation, shortage of skilled labor, taxation, financial problems, and unclear or unstable domestic politics” as the primary constraints to growth. This emphasizes the multifaceted nature of the difficulties businesses are encountering, with both economic and political factors playing crucial roles in shaping the business landscape.

