India Union for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is set to announce the establishment of three Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centers of Excellence (CoE) focusing on healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable cities.

This initiative, reported by ANI , a partner of TV BRICS , is part of India's vision for“Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and aims to foster a robust AI ecosystem in key sectors.

According to the India of Education, the CoEs will be spearheaded by leading academic institutions, working in consortium with partners and startups. The CoEs will focus on interdisciplinary research, developing cutting-edge applications, and creating scalable AI solutions to address challenges in these three vital areas.

These AI centers aim to promote innovation and develop quality human resources in sectors critical for India's growth, accelerating progress towards a technologically advanced future.