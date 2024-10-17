ZTE Showcases The AI-Powered 5G FWA&MBB At Network X 2024, Reinforcing Its Global Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PARIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763 / 000063), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, showcased an impressive spectrum of its exemplary FWA & MBB products at Network X 2024. With AI-driven 5G solutions, ZTE is setting new benchmarks in delivering high-performance connectivity, solidifying its leadership position. At the event, ZTE demonstrated how its competitive products and services are redefining user experiences worldwide through superior design, unmatched quality, and innovative technology.
Continue Reading
ZTE's world-leading 5G FWA&MBB
ZTE G5 Ultra: the World's First AI-Powered 5G FWA
ZTE's AI-powered 5G solutions aren't just about speed - they're about
smarter, more efficient networks. Leading the charge is the
ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's
first AI-powered 5G Indoor FWA. This cutting-edge solution offers a
20% increase in bandwidth efficiency
and a
30% reduction in network congestion, ensuring more reliable and high-performance connections even in the most demanding environments.
Equipped with
a
13 dBi ultra-high-gain antenna, the ZTE G5 Ultra leverages AI-driven bandwidth optimization, AI QoS management, and AI signal tracking technology to deliver
seamless, robust connectivity, positioning it as a game-changer in the market.
Empowered by the new Wi-Fi 7 technology with a peak
data
rate of up to 19 Gbps,
users
will benefit from
enhanced network reliability, making it perfect for high-bandwidth activities such as HD streaming and remote work.
Unmatched Outdoor
& Indoor
Network Experiences
At the same event, ZTE showcased a future-ready 5G-A outdoor FWA,
ZTE G5F, designed to provide
ultra-high-speed connectivity
with peak data rates of up to
10 Gbps. This next-generation device supports
Sub6G and mmWave carrier aggregation
and
dual connectivity, allowing users in both urban and rural areas to enjoy a top-tier 5G experience.
Additionally, ZTE presented
the 5th-generation entry-level 5G Indoor FWA
ZTE
G5TS, equipped with a high-performance
5G chipset,
dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology, and
4
GE ports
for versatile wired connections. This device ensures users experience consistent, ultra-fast network speeds for both personal and business use, showcasing ZTE's commitment to pushing the limits of 5G technology.
Dominating the Global Leadership with
Continuous
Commitment to Technological Innovation
ZTE
has
proposed the
strategic
concept of
"AI for All", focusing on five core consumer scenarios: sports & health, audio & video entertainment, business & travel, home & education, and smart driving. Looking ahead, ZTE remains committed to driving the future of connectivity through the seamless integration of
AI, 5G, and emerging technologies. The company's ongoing research and development efforts are focused on delivering
next-generation
connectivity solutions
that not only meet but exceed customer expectations.
ZTE takes the lead in creating an interconnected world under the concept of "GIS",
which is integrated into the new array of FWA&MBB products to empower 5G technology characterized
by being green, intelligent, secure and open, ensuring that no corner of society is left behind in the digital revolution.
ZTE has been at the forefront of mobile internet innovations for nearly two decades. Since starting its journey in
2005, the company has amassed over
1,000 technical patents
in mobile internet terminals and has continuously led in 5G FWA commercialization. ZTE's market leadership is not just limited to innovation but extends across global partnerships and deployments.
ZTE has maintained the
No.1 position[1]
in the global
5G FWA & MBB market
for three consecutive years, with shipments exceeding
5 million units. The company has partnered with
over 130 operators
worldwide,
representing
80% of global 5G FWA
operators. These collaborations ensure that ZTE's products are available across diverse geographies, meeting the unique needs of each market and contributing to digital inclusion.
Remark 1: According to the
latest
report by TSR, an international professional consulting agency
MEDIA INQUIRIES:
ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email:
[email protected]
SOURCE ZTE Corporation
