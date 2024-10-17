Invitation To Telephone Conference Concerning Duni AB (Publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 24 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the call , please visit this link:

This allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast , please visit this link:

This link gives participants access to the live event.



Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, [email protected]

Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, [email protected]

