Invitation To Telephone Conference Concerning Duni AB (Publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2024
Date
10/17/2024 1:22:04 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MALMÖ,
Sweden, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for
Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Thursday 24 October.
TELEPHONE CONFERENCE
The interim report will be presented on Thursday, 24 October at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.
To access the Audio conference call , please visit this link:
This LINK allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.
To follow the webcast , please visit this link:
This link gives participants access to the live event.
For more information, please contact:
Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, [email protected]
Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, [email protected]
Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,400 employees in 22 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI". Its ISIN code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4052618
The following files are available for download:
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17102024003732001241ID1108789429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.