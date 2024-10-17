(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Power Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the power market structure of Spain and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.

An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Proactive measures enables Spain to overcome energy challenges.

1.2 Spain becomes net exporter of electricity.

2 Introduction

2.1 Spain Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance

3 Spain Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis

4 Spain Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals



Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023 Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Spain Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 Spain Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Electricity Law 24/2013

5.5 Royal Decree-Law 23/2020

5.6 Climate Change and Energy Transition (Law 7/2021)

5.7 The National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2021-2030

5.8 National Recovery and Resilience Plan - Green Transition

5.9 Hydrogen Energy

The Spanish Measure

5.10 The Royal Decree Law 13/2012

5.11 The Royal Decree Law 29/2012

5.12 The Royal Decree Law 9/2013

5.13 Royal Decree 110/2015

5.14 Suspension of Solar Power Tax

5.15 Feed-in Premiums

5.16 Renewable Auctions

Auction Analysis

5.17 The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE)

5.18 Grid Connection of Small Wind Turbines

5.19 Roadmap for the Development of Offshore Wind and Marine Energy.

6 Spain Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

7 Spain Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8 Spain Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Iberdrola SA



Company Overview

Business Description SWOT Overview

8.2 Enel SPA



Company Overview

Business Description SWOT Overview

8.3 Naturgy Energy Group SA



Company Overview

Business Description SWOT Overview

8.4 Acciona SA



Company Overview

Business Description SWOT Overview

9 Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Methodology

