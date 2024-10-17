عربي


Indian Airlines To Operate 25,007 Weekly Flights In Winter Schedule

10/17/2024 1:14:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Indian airlines will operate 25,007 flights every week to and from 124 airports in the winter schedule starting October 27, according to Aviation regulator DGCA.

The number of flights is three per cent higher than 24,275 departures per week from 125 airports in the current summer schedule.

In comparison to the winter schedule 2023, the number of flights has increased by 5.37 per cent.

The winter schedule is from October 27, 2024 till March 29, 2025.

“Out of these 124 airports, Pondicherry airport is proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Pakyong and Tezpur airport were suspended in the winter schedule 2024,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.

There will be 25,007 departures per week to/from 124 airports in the winter schedule.

Kashmir Observer

