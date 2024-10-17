عربي


Several CRPF Troopers Injured In Road Accident In Central Kashmir's Budgam

10/17/2024 1:14:11 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Several CRPF troopers were injured in a road accident in Pakherpora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a CRPF vehicle fell down in a gorge near Khaygam crossing in Pakherpora today morning.

He said that several troopers were injured in the incident.“They have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment,” he said.

Kashmir Observer

