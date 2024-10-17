CM Omar Abdullah To Visit Warwan Fire Victims

Taking on micro-blogging X, Omar Abdullah wrote,” I'll be travelling to Warwan, Kishtwar today to meet the families whose lives have been turned upside down by this devastating fire, reads the post.

The CM is expected to announce relief package to the affected on spot.

Its pertinent to mention that over 70 houses were gutted in a massive fire in remote area of Marwah in Kishtwar district.

