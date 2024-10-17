CM Omar Abdullah To Visit Warwan Fire Victims
Date
10/17/2024 1:14:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he will visit Warwan area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the damage caused by the recent devastating fire incident.
Taking on micro-blogging platform X, Omar Abdullah wrote,” I'll be travelling to Warwan, Kishtwar today to meet the families whose lives have been turned upside down by this devastating fire, reads the post.
ADVERTISEMENT
The CM is expected to announce relief package to the affected victims on spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Its pertinent to mention that over 70 houses were gutted in a massive fire in remote area of Marwah in Kishtwar district.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Top INDIA Bloc Leaders Attend Oath Ceremony Of Omar
Symbolism Must Lead To Substance
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17102024000215011059ID1108789339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.