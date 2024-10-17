Cultura Welcomes Serviceerp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strengthens Cultura's footprint in the European Agri Market

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultura Technologies (“Cultura”) has completed the acquisition of ServiceERP , an inventory management and ERP solutions provider, specializing in merchandise management, CRM, logistics, and accounting for medium-sized production and trading companies in the agricultural sector, based in Wietmarschen, Germany.



“We've enjoyed welcoming the ServiceERP team and customers to Cultura,” said Rich Reynertson, President of Cultura.“We look forward to continuing L3's legacy in the market and reviewing synergies across both ServiceERP and our other Cultura businesses to collaborate on ways to better serve the European Ag market and customers.”

ServiceERP's landmark product L3 was established in 1994 through a regional family business, LANDWEHR, where leaders Andreas Kurk and Martin Helmig joined in 2001 and 2009 respectively. After a merger with LEA Partners in 2021, Andreas and Martin carved out the agricultural business to form ServiceERP.

Andreas Kurk will continue as Managing Director and Business Unit Leader, with Martin Helmig reporting to Andreas as CTO.

“This acquisition is an exciting milestone in ServiceERP's history,” said Andreas Kurk, Founder of ServiceERP,“With Cultura's support, we look forward to exchanging ideas on how best to service the European Ag market and our customers, leveraging their experience and resources in the DACH region.”

With more than 40 years in the Agri-Food sector, including experience in inputs, production, processing, aggregating, trading, manufacturing, and distribution, Cultura has a strong track record of bringing like-minded Agri-Food software businesses together.

ServiceERP continues to operate and serve the European Agri market while leveraging the collaborative environment among Cultura's existing businesses, customers, best practices, financial strength, and Agri-Food domain knowledge.

About Cultura Technologies

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

