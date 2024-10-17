General Staff Update: 163 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces encountered the Russian forces in 163 combat clashes, with the highest enemy activity recorded in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, the Russian forces launched two missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and settlements and 64 dropping 98 guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Also, the invaders carried out 4,786 shelling attacks, including 137 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russian forces launched airstrikes near the settlements of Studenok, Katerynivka, Oleksandrivka, Reviakine, Hudove, Budivelne, Oleksandrivka, Kivsharivka, Berestove, Pershotravneve, Siversk, Nykyforivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kurakhove, Bohoyavlenka, Makarivka, and Novoukrainka.

The Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery forces conducted 14 strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel and equipment and on a Russian ground control station for UAVs.

In the Kharkiv sector, four combat clashes occurred near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of Russian attacks reached 18 over the past day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian assaults near Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 17 assaults near Nevske, Makiivka, Torske, and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked three times near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with air support, launched one assault near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces halted 15 attacks near Promin, Krutyi Yar, and Selydove, with the most active Russian operations near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 attacks near Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, and Vodiane.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched four attacks towards Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, and near Zolota Nyva.

In the Orikhiv sector, one Russian assault on the Ukrainian positions was recorded near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the operational situation remains unchanged, with the enemy attempting six unsuccessful assaults.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive group formations have been observed.

Along the border with Chernihiv region, the Russian forces maintain a military presence.

The operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region. According to available data, the Russian forces conducted 21 airstrikes there, dropping 32 guided bombs (KABs).

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 17, 2024, amount to approximately 674,270 personnel, including 1,420 in the past day.