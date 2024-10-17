Bomb Alert On Vistara: Frankfurt-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Scare

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai, early Thursday, upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

The 787 aircraft safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7:45am. Following the bomb alerts on Air India, Akasa, and Indigo, Vistara's alert makes it the 13th incident of flights of Indian carriers receiving bomb threat in a week.

Upon receiving a security threat on social media, the aircraft was later taken to an isolation bay, where all the passengers disembarked.

“Vistara flight UK 028...was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

