Media Release: Sensirion launches their most cost-efficient temperature sensor to date

17.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release 17.10.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion launches their most cost-efficient temperature sensor to date

The STS4L is the latest addition to Sensirion's STS4x temperature sensor series and is the ideal solution for cost and space-sensitive applications. With adapted accuracy specifications, it offers top performance and industry-leading lead times.



Stäfa, Switzerland – STS4L is a fully digital, highly cost-efficient temperature sensor that is designed to meet the needs of cost and space-sensitive applications, offering accuracy of ±0.4°C. It features enhanced signal processing, three distinctive I2C addresses and communication speeds of up to 1 MHz. With a footprint of just 1.5 × 1.5 x 0.5 mm, it is easy to integrate into a variety of applications and its wide supply voltage range and low power consumption make it ideal for battery-powered designs.



Engineered and manufactured in Switzerland, it has been optimized for easy integration into high volume applications through its SMD design and tape & reel packaging. The sensor boasts a high signal-to-noise ratio and high process capability, with a proven record of long-term reliability and stability. Overall, STS4L offers unparalleled cost-efficiency while maintaining top performance among comparable sensors on the market.



"The STS4L enables vast new applications thanks to its adapted accuracy, compact size, and exceptional cost efficiency," says Manuel Moriano, Product Director Temperature and Humidity Sensors at Sensirion. "This allows us to address the needs of diverse markets, from wearable technology to smart home devices, where space and cost constraints are critical."

For more information, please visit our product page .



At a glance – STS4L temperature sensor:

Miniature form factor (1.5 x 1.5 x 0.5 mm)

Highly cost efficient

Accuracy: ±0.4°C

Supply current: 0.4 μA Available in distribution

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at Additional features:



File: STS4L_Product_Visual



