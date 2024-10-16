Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,420 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses that the Russian invasion have sustained in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have amounted to an estimated 674,270, including 1,420 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,014 Russian tanks

(including +17 in the past day), 18,002 (+33) armored fighting vehicles, 19,510 (+51) artillery systems, 1,232 (+1) MLR systems, 978 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,104 (+54) UAVs, 2,620 missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 26,815 (+83) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,446 (+5) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 16, as of 22:00, there were 112 combat clashes with Russian invasion troops along the frontlines.