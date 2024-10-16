The Prime Minister Affirms Gaza, Lebanon Dominated Discussions In GCC-EU Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that the developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon dominated the majority of the discussions at the first summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the European Union (EU) held at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, today.

During a joint press with HE High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and HE GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi at the conclusion of the summit. His Excellency said, "we had a very candid discussion on different issues than different crises. Of course, what's happening in the Middle East and especially the war on Gaza or the war on Lebanon has taken a significant time of these discussions."

His Excellency added that "what we have noticed throughout these discussions that there is a common agreement basically on that the only way forward for the conflict in the Middle East is implementing the two state solution. Everyone sees the dire need of the humanitarian situation in Palestine and in Lebanon as well. And of course, reaching the ceasefire as soon as possible and stop this war soon and should happen actually long time ago."

In response to a question on Qatar's role in the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the obstacles to mediation efforts, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said, that as a mediator, it was not productive to discuss what or who are the obstacles to that.

His Excellency said that "on the prospects of the negotiation, which I believe unfortunately we've seen that the issue the efforts being hindered in the past few weeks. And basically in the last three to four weeks, there is no conversation or engagement at all. And we are just moving in in the same circle with, with the silence from all parties. And this is unfortunate"

"We are trying our best to put an end for this humanitarian catastrophe that's happening in also to bring back the hostages to their families. But it always take the two sides to reach an agreement, if you have one of them who's not willing or not interested in an agreement, you can never enforce it. And of course, what's happened with the Lebanon has added to that complication, and we have seen that this war is just making the situation for the entire region worse and making it more complicated for us as a mediator.

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said "stopping the war is a priority for everyone and stopping this aggression against the Lebanese people, especially the civilians who've been now displaced. And we've seen the number of displaced people increasing dramatically in the last couple of weeks. Also, the leaders has urged on the immediate need of filling the political vacuum in Lebanon by having the Lebanese electing their own president and restoring the confidence within the state and the government and the government of Lebanon and of course, supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.

On the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the GCC-European Summit witnessed talks on the situation in Ukraine and Russia, the ongoing war and the pivotal role played by the GCC countries in mediation, whether for prisoners of war and the return of children, noting in this regard the efforts of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and all Gulf countries that participated effectively in supporting the humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

On the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the GCC-European Summit witnessed talks on the situation in Ukraine and Russia, the ongoing war and the pivotal role played by the GCC countries in mediation, whether for prisoners of war and the return of children, noting in this regard the efforts of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and all Gulf countries that participated effectively in supporting the humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Regarding the outcome of the first GCC-EU summit, His Excellency emphasized that the outcome of the summit is very important, saying "the turn out of the summit today has been significant, especially when we've seen the high level of representation from different countries, whether from the Gulf countries or from the European Union. And this is just showing the commitment and the determination to enhance this partnership between the GCC and the EU. Of course, this is a very important moment in, the history of the relationship of GCC and the EU as it's the first summit that's taking place between the two groups...and we believe it's happening at a very important moment in both regions.

"Today's leaders had the opportunity to have a lot to exchange in wide range of topics including trade, energy, transportation, cooperation and technology and people to people relationship," His Excellency added.

His Excellency said during the joint press conference that it is very important to base partnership and cooperation on joint interests and on the values and principles that both groups stand for, stressing the importance of adhering to these principles without being selective about them.

For his part, HE GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi affirmed that the GCC-EU summit reflected diplomacy between the two regions in its best form, with the aim of achieving peace and stability in the world.

He highlighted that the joint statement of the summit focused on 5 main points, namely: trade and investment, energy and climate change, cyber and maritime security, counter-terrorism, and countering the proliferation of weapons, and discussed regional issues related to our two regions.

The GCC Secretary-General pointed to the great cooperation in various fields between the GCC countries and the European Union, noting that the two sides look forward to holding the ministerial meeting in Kuwait in 2025 and the second GCC-EU summit in Saudi Arabia in 2026.

He added that the summit also discussed the need for GCC citizens not to need a Schengen visa, pointing out that this summit is an important opportunity to grant GCC countries this privilege, explaining that this will have a positive impact on investment, economic cooperation and the academic side between the two sides. Responding to a question on the visa waiver, His Excellency said that the GCC "have met the criteria. We believe that we do qualify to be granted that notion. We also believe that our colleagues, our friends in the EU and the three institutions of the EU, the Council, the Commission and the Parliament, do understand that we are in the status of deserving that waiver."

In response to another question about the delay in holding this summit despite the two sides looking forward to holding it, His Excellency said that the idea of holding the summit was discussed many years ago, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. His Excellency added that it was held in the end and a "wonderful statement was issued from it."

For his part, HE Borrell stressed during the joint press conference that the first summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union sends a strong message to the citizens of both parties and to the world that the two sides are determined to build a strategic partnership that keeps pace with the challenges of the twenty-first century, and that the summit opens a new chapter of cooperation between them.

Borrell explained that the EU and GCC countries are working to raise the level of the strategic partnership, noting that the discussions covered important issues such as energy and regional security, including events in the Middle East that threaten the global order and international law, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

He added that "our leaders agreed today in a significant milestone in our relations. It provides a new framework for enhancing our cooperation...we found common language on the most pressing issue of our cooperation. Let me say some words about them on trade and investment. Economic Cooperation and trade relations are at centerpiece of our partnership here. There is a lot of untapped potential. There is a lot to do. The summit reconfirmed the need to reinforce our existing cooperation on trade and investment between the two regions. We agreed to move ahead with negotiations on a free trade agreement," highlighting also the importance of building stronger relations between the peoples in avenues like sports and culture among others.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Borrell emphasized that the GCC countries are a key partner in efforts to stop the violence, referring to the international coalition launched in September to implement a two-state solution and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On Lebanon, he emphasized the need to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and strongly condemned the attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers.

