Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime with a chance of local clouds by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northerly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 18 KT at places by noon.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.

