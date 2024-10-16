Global Data Annotation Tools Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The data annotation tools market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.83 billion in 2023 to $2.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in demand for annotated data, need for high-quality labeled data, regulatory compliance requirements, development of autonomous vehicles, focus on data quality and accuracy, global expansion of smart agriculture.

The data annotation tools global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in annotation automation, increasing adoption of federated learning, emphasis on active learning techniques, enhanced tools for handling 3d data, development of annotation tools for multimodal data, focus on cost-effective annotation solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include growing emphasis on computer vision, outsourcing of data annotation services, shift toward semi-supervised and self-supervised learning, crowdsourcing for large-scale annotation projects, collaboration features in annotation platforms.

Growth Driver Of The Data Annotation Tools Market

The rise of big data is expected to propel the growth of the data annotation tools market going forward. Big data refers to more diverse information that arrives in larger volumes and moves faster. The widespread use of big data in data annotation is due to the metrics that are employed in machine learning processes as they store, analyze, and manage bulk data.

Key players in the data annotation tools market include Annotate, Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito Tech LLC, Deep Systems, iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd., Samasource Inc., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Clickworker GmbH, CloudFactory Limited, Scale Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Playment Inc., Labelbox Inc., Neurala Inc., Webtunix AI, Hive CloudApp Inc., TagX, Anolytics, LightTag, Alegion Inc., DefinedCrowd Corporation, Edgecase AI, V7 Labs, Supervisely OÜ, Dataloop AI.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to store and manage bulk data, such as mobile 3D point cloud data labeling.

1) By Type: Text, Image/Video, Audio

2) By Technology: Supervised, Semi-Supervised, Automatic

3) By Vertical: IT, Automotive, Government, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Other Verticals

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the data annotation tools market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the data annotation tools global market report forecast period. The regions covered in the data annotation tools global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A data annotation tool refers to a software solution that can be used to annotate production-grade training data for machine learning. It can be cloud-based, on-premises, or containerized.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data annotation tools market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Annotation Tools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data annotation tools market size, data annotation tools market drivers and trends, major players, data annotation tools competitors' revenues, data annotation tools market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The data annotation tools global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

