Consumer Foam Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The consumer foam market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $38.94 billion in 2023 to $41.75 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to foam material science advancements, acoustic insulation requirement, flexible foam packaging evolution, sports and leisure industry demand, consumer preference for comfort products.

The consumer foam global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $54.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand in furniture and bedding, expanding automotive sector, rise in construction industry, healthcare and medical applications, e-commerce impact. Major trends in the forecast period include regulatory compliance and standards, material science advancements, collaborations.

The increasing demand for foam in the bedding and furniture industries is expected to propel the consumer foam market going forward. Bedding refers to a piece of furniture used for sleeping. The "furniture industry" refers to businesses that manufacture and sell furniture. The foam mattresses are becoming popular because of their comfort factor. In recent years, the market has introduced various products that enable consumers to reshape or interchange the foam layers based on their preferred comfort level. Foam is used in cushions and mattresses to provide durable and comfortable shapes to customers.

Key players in the market include Covestro AG, ACH Foam Technologies LLC, Arkema Inc., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Dow Chemical Company, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, JSP Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Loyalty Group Limited, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Trelleborg AB, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, INOAC Corporation, Recticel NV, Rogers Corporation, Foamcraft Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, UFP Technologies Inc., Armacell International S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Zotefoams plc, American Excelsior Company, All Foam Products Co. Inc., Wisconsin Foam Products Inc., ArtUSA Noise Control Products Inc.

The growing use of bio-based polyols is a key trend in the market. Bio-based polyols refer to polyols manufactured from renewable and sustainable resources. Major companies are manufacturing consumer products using foams made of bio-based polyols to increase sustainability and reduce carbon emissions.

1) By Type: Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam

2) By Resin Type: Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Polyolefins, Other Resin Types

3) By End-use: Bedding and Furniture, Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Appliances, Footwear, Sports and Recreational Products, Others (Beauty and Personal care, Apparel, and Household cleaning)

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the consumer foam market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the consumer foam global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The consumer foam refers to a substance containing many tiny air bubbles that become frothy or thick. These foam cushions are used in various consumer and commercial products, including bedding, furniture, and automotive interiors. It provides superior protection and safeguarding for fragile items throughout distribution chains.

