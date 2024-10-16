E-Waste Management Market Set For Explosive Growth, Projected To Reach $244.6 Billion By 2032 Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-waste Management Size

The e-waste management market grows due to shorter device lifespans, scarce precious metals, and policies supporting effective waste management.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in recycling cost incurred due to inadequacy of infrastructure hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, e-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe are expected to provide major growth opportunities for the e-waste management market during forecast period.According to the report, the global e-waste management market size generated $57.81 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $244.56 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2032.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 376 Pages) at:Based on application, the trashed segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to the e-waste being disposed-off in the form of trash due to the absence of efficient recycling and recovery technology and the unlawful transfer of hazardous e-waste to developing countries. However, the recycled segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the popularity and demand for refurbished products is growing at an increasing rate.By material, the metal segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to rise in demand for precious metals. However, the others segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as valuable rubber, ceramics, wood, concrete and plywood can be extracted from raw material used in manufacturing electronic products.On the basis of source type, the home appliances segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to increase in per capita income, technical advancements, and global population growth. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the production of consumer electronics is happening at a large scale.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: /purchase-optionsBased on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is due to the new product development, price reductions and increasing per capita income. The region is expected to dominate the market as it is growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.Leading Market Players: -Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd.TESCapital Environment Holdings LimitedTetronics Technologies LimitedERIWM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.Sembcorp Industries (Temasek Holdings)VeoliaMRI TechnologiesUmicoreThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global e-waste management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Other Trending Reports:1. Fog Networking Market Size Overview2. Environmental Monitoring Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.