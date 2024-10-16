Chief Justice Chandrachud Proposes Justice Sanjiv Khanna As His Successor: Report
10/16/2024 8:16:09 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief Justice of India Chandrachud proposes Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor: Report
