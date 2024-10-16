Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Mullet, Muscles As She Preps To Star As Boxer Christy Martin In Sports Biopic

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) star Sydney Sweeney is all set to essay the role of boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

In the film, she sports a very 1990s mullet and has added some muscle to play the former athlete.

The shared a few pictures of her avatar as the boxer in an Instagram post, reports 'Variety'.

"Well the cat's out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little BTS from my I'm working on right now," Sweeney wrote on Instagram.

As per 'Variety', she's starring as Martin in an untitled sports biopic, directed by David Michod, that recently started production.

Martin is a former professional boxer who competed from 1989-2012 and was the world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009.

In 2010, she also survived a murder attempt by her husband, James Martin.

He stabbed Christy multiple times and shot her at their Florida home, but she survived.

In 2012, James was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman -- a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," Sweeney wrote.

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honoured to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :) CHRISTY MARTIN."

In 2020, Martin was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the organisation's first ballot that included women.

The cast of the upcoming biopic includes Ben Foster as James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O'Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero.