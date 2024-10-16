Victorian Students Will Get 'Anti-Tate' Lessons But Much More Is Needed To Tackle Gendered Violence In Schools

Author: Alexandra Phelan

The Victorian has announced new teaching resources to tackle the influence of"manosphere" figures , such as Andrew Tate, in the state's schools.

This follows ongoing reports of disturbing events involving sexist abuse by students in both independent and government in Victoria and around the country .

But while this week's announcement is a welcome and necessary step, we need a more comprehensive plan to eliminate gender-based violence in our schools.

What is the 'manosphere'?

The“manosphere” is an overlapping collection of extreme men's communities on social media that are anti-women and against women's empowerment. This includes Tate, the“misogynist influencer” who is facing trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape (which he denies ).

Our recent research found women teachers are increasingly exposed to sexism, misogyny and sexual harassment as the result of boys' exposure to“manfluencer” ideas and behaviours. These problems are further compounded by the infiltration of far-right sentiments into schools, which has been linked to far-right online forums.

At the same time, women teachers report they are not being supported by school leadership.

What's in the Victorian resources?

The new teaching resources were developed by education academics Helen Cahill and Debbie Ollis, in consultation with teachers, students and parents.

They aim to give students skills to counter the influence of“Tate-types”, and to navigate issues such as consent, sextortion, pornography and gender-based bullying.

They will be part of respectful relationships education, which is mandatory in Victorian government schools (following a recommendation of the 2015 Royal Commission into Family Violence).

Victorian Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll announced the new teaching resources on Wednesday. Joel Carrett/AAP

Problems with respecful relationship education

There have been implementation issues with respectful relationships education.

A 2022 review (of which one of us, Naomi Pfitzner, was an author) found problems with the funding, quality of resources and training supplied to schools, and with schools' levels of commitment

Previous research also suggests teachers may be hesitant to engage with controversial or tricky topics. There is a risk some issues are being left out of classroom discussions.

Crucially, respectful relationships is not mandatory in all Victorian schools - independent and faith-based schools in Victoria need to opt in.

In other Australian states and territories, respectful relationships education is not compulsory in any school system.

We need more information

Education departments around the country collect various forms of data about school life, such as learning and attendance. But we don't have accurate national data on the prevalence of gender-based violence in schools.

Without the full picture of how widespread gender-based violence is in Australian schools, it is difficult to resource and design an appropriate response.

Gender-based violence in schools is inextricably connected to the endemic levels of violence against women in Australia.

We cannot separate a broader culture that enables gendered slurs, misogyny and gender inequity - known enablers of gender-based violence - from attitudes towards women and girls in schools.

We need more information about the experiences of female students and staff in Australian schools. Monkey Business Images/ Shutterstock

What now?

Women have been raising the alarm about sexual harassment of female teachers for decades . But on top of already slow or inadequate responses , the problem has become more complex.

The proliferation of online misogynist content requires a new, tailored approach.

Our current project with Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety is examining how online misogyny in the manosphere influences young boys and men in Australia. We will then create resources to support teachers and help make schools safer for all young people.

It is shameful many girls' first experience of gendered violence happens as students at school. And teachers deserve a safe workplace free from misogyny and sexism.