Content Analytics Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.53 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.6%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The content analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.21 billion in 2023 to $6.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to explosion of digital content, need for actionable insights, content personalization requirements, rise of social media and user-generated content, content marketing roi.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Content Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The content analytics global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on video and multimedia analytics, dynamic content personalization, content quality assessment, data governance and privacy concerns, content performance attribution. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on natural language processing (nlp), real-time content analytics, multichannel content analysis, augmented analytics for business users, predictive analytics for content trends.

Growth Driver Of The Content Analytics Market

An increase in the number of social media activities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Social media is referred to as websites and platforms that emphasize communication, community-based input, engagement, content-sharing, and collaboration. Several tech-enabled activities such as Blogging, social gaming, social networks, video sharing, business networks, virtual worlds, reviews, and many other things can be considered forms of social media. The content created from social media is analyzed by social media analytics to support business decisions and measure the performance of actions. This leads to an increase in the demand for the market.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Content Analytics Market Trends?

Key players in the content analytics market include International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Clarabridge Inc., Interactive Intelligence Group Inc., Open Text Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Google LLC, TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Everteam Software India Pvt. Ltd., Genesys Cloud Services Inc., ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Attensity Group Inc., Brandwatch, Claritics Inc., Crimson Hexagon Inc., Expert System S.p.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., KANA Software Inc., Kapow Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Lithium Technologies Inc., NetBase Solutions Inc., NewsCred Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., OpenAmplify Ltd., QlikTech International AB, SDL plc, Socialbakers Ltd., Sysomos Inc., Teradata Corporation, Daedalus Text Mining S.L., Textkernel BV, Unmetric Inc., Visible Technologies Inc., Webtrends Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Content Analytics Market Growth?

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the content analytics market. Major companies in the market are advancing in their new innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Content Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

2) By Application: Text Analytics, Video Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Speech Analytics, Other Applications

3) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Content Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the content analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the content analytics global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Content Analytics Market Definition

Content analytics identify a group of technologies that analyze user behaviour in consuming and interacting with content, such as documents, news websites, customer chats (both audio and text), and social network discussions, to provide answers to particular questions. Content analytics are used to determine a person, group, or organization's intentions, priorities, or communication patterns to describe the attitudes and actions people take in response to messages.

Content Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global content analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Content Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on content analytics market size, content analytics market drivers and trends, content analytics market major players, content analytics competitors' revenues, content analytics market positioning, and content analytics market growth across geographies. The content analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

