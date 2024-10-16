Covenant Technologies Addresses Cybersecurity Talent Shortage With Future Leaders Scholarship And Tony Robbins Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering the Next Generation of IT Leaders through Covenant Cares

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the global cybersecurity workforce shortage, Covenant Technologies is addressing the critical talent gap through its Covenant Cares initiative and the recently launched Cybersecurity Future Leaders Scholarship. With over 4.8 million unfilled positions in cybersecurity as of 2024, this shortage poses a serious threat to organizations worldwide.

To combat the crisis, Covenant Technologies is focusing on leadership development, mentorship, and fully funded leadership opportunities to nurture the next generation of IT and cybersecurity leaders, many of whom come from diverse and non-traditional backgrounds.

Through Covenant Cares and the Cybersecurity Future Leaders Scholarship, Covenant Technologies has selected a group of promising cybersecurity professionals to attend Tony Robbins' "Unleash the Power Within" event this November in New York.

These candidates, nominated by industry leaders, have overcome significant personal and financial challenges yet demonstrate immense potential to lead the future of cybersecurity. The scholarship provides full funding for airfare, hotel, meals, event tickets, and transportation, ensuring that these rising stars can focus entirely on their leadership development.

Two of the selected candidates, Michael Koblance and Princess Ejim, represent the type of emerging leaders Covenant is passionate about supporting.

Michael Koblance, a senior at Rutgers University majoring in Information Technology and Informatics, is a person living with cerebral palsy and overcoming a recent diagnosis of sarcoma. Despite his health challenges, he has remained committed to his summer internship at the NJ Cybersecurity & Communication Integration Cell and his passion for cybersecurity. "I've known about Tony Robbins for years, and this scholarship offers a unique opportunity to combine my personal interests and cybersecurity while also sharing it with others," Michael shared. He also plans to bring his experiences to his 5,000 followers on YouTube, where he discusses tech and wellness.

Chiemela Princess Ejim, originally from Nigeria, holds a Bachelor's in Computer Science and a Master's in Cybersecurity. Princess moved to the U.S. to pursue her education, despite financial struggles and rejections for scholarships. Her perseverance led her to secure enough funding to complete her degree.“To whom much is given, much is expected. I feel blessed with opportunities, and now, I aim to give back and create chances for others to grow,” Princess said. She is focused on building a career in cybersecurity, aiming to protect organizational IT infrastructure.

Casey Marquette, CEO of Covenant Technologies, emphasized the importance of initiatives like Covenant Cares and the Cybersecurity Future Leaders Scholarship in addressing the talent crisis: "Being able to provide opportunities like this through our Covenant Cares program is what drives me. We need young leadership in the IT and Cybersecurity industry, and they are out there, coming from all kinds of diverse backgrounds and overcoming adversity. I have been blessed in my career, and this is my opportunity to be part of the next generation of leaders."

The cybersecurity skills gap has reached an alarming point, with two-thirds of companies reporting that staffing shortages are a major risk. Covenant Technologies is not only filling vacant roles but also developing future leaders who are poised to make significant impacts in the industry.

The Covenant Cares initiative and the Cybersecurity Future Leaders Scholarship provide participants with experiences that build confidence, leadership, and expertise, all while helping to close the talent gap in an industry in desperate need of qualified professionals.

In addition to its efforts in talent recruitment, Covenant Technologies is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the cybersecurity field, recognizing that the best leaders often emerge from unconventional backgrounds. The stories of Michael and Princess exemplify the type of resilience and leadership that Covenant aims to cultivate.

As Covenant Technologies continues to expand its leadership development programs, it hopes to serve as a model for other organizations grappling with similar talent shortages. "The future of cybersecurity will be shaped by leaders like Michael and Princess, who not only bring technical expertise but also an unparalleled determination to overcome obstacles and make a difference in the world," Marquette added.

For more information about Covenant Technologies, the Cybersecurity Future Leaders Scholarship, and the Covenant Cares initiative, please visit or contact Casey Marquette.

Read Selected Candidate Stories here: Tony Robbins Candidate Stories

