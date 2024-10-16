Calmerry, An Online Therapy Platform, Welcomes Janine Ellenberger To Elevate Therapist Training And Client Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alex Vitchenko Founder and CEONEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calmerry , an innovative provider of flexible and accessible online therapy services, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Janine Ellenberger, as Strategic Advisor. With over 20 years experience as a physician, entrepreneur, and executive, Janine brings a wealth of experience in helping scale visionary digital health solutions to Calmerry, further enhancing its ability to deliver high-quality mental health care.Janine's career spans clinical practice, digital health, leadership, and strategic development. She is currently the Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Behavidence, a cutting-edge company that leverages machine learning to monitor mental health conditions through digital biomarkers. Her global experience and expertise will provide Calmerry with invaluable guidance as the company continues to revolutionize mental health care.“We are thrilled to welcome Janine to our team,” said Alex Vitchenko, Founder & CEO at Calmerry.“Her passion for improving access to quality care, combined with her strategic vision, aligns perfectly with Calmerry's mission of offering personalized and flexible online mental health services.”In her new advisory role, Janine will offer high-level strategic guidance across two key initiatives at Calmerry:1. Ensuring Excellence in Virtual Therapy Training: Janine will provide direction to the teams responsible for developing and maintaining comprehensive training programs for therapists. These programs will enhance therapists' ability to deliver effective virtual care, building on their existing offline experience to raise the overall standard of online therapy.2. Precision Matching of Therapists and Clients: Leveraging Calmerry's proprietary algorithms, Janine will guide the ongoing refinement of the platform's therapist-client matching process. Her focus will be on ensuring that clients receive highly personalized care by improving the accuracy and efficiency of matching therapists to clients based on individual needs and specialties.In addition to these initiatives, Janine will contribute to Calmerry's broader strategic goals by offering insights into product roadmap development and market growth. She will also support the company's efforts to expand insurance coverage for its services, making online therapy even more accessible to clients across the U.S.“I'm excited to join Calmerry and contribute to its mission of transforming mental health care,” said Janine.“My goal is to ensure that clinicians are empowered to provide the highest quality virtual care, and that clients are matched with the right therapists for their individual needs. This precision matching of the right care at the right time is what sets Calmerry apart from the rest! I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, growth and impact.”Janine's extensive experience in navigating complex health systems, will play a key role in ensuring the success of these initiatives and positioning Calmerry as a leader in the digital mental health space.

