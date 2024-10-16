The Four Super Powers Of Public Relations: Learn Why PR Is Critical To Marketing Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Public relations is a critical part of a successful marketing mix, but many people don't know why. Discover the four super powers of PR success.

- Pam Abrahamsson, CEO PRA Public Relations

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Public relations as a discipline has been around for a very long time; scholars trace it's earliest origins to civilizations thousands of years ago - when clay tablets did the job of mobile devices and computers.

It's longevity notwithstanding, there are a number of entrepreneurs and enterprises that don't fully understand, much less harness, the power of public relations.

That's why our team, as a global Top 30 Public Relations agency focused on the social impact power of serving emerging enterprises, would like to reveal some secrets behind the incredible power and longevity of public relations.

First of all? Why does public relations matter?

A thoughtful PR campaign can propel your business, cause or executive leader into an array of communication channels, from blogs and social networks to podcasts and online forums, help promote your brand seamlessly, position you and your company as a thought leader, and put you in a positive light with your customers, business partners, and overall universe of influencers. This is accomplished through the power of credible media coverage from independent members of the fourth estate - journalists. Not only are respected journalists and their writing trusted by your market community, search engines and SEO strategies benefit from the powerful indexing and staying power of authentic media coverage.

THE FOUR SUPER POWERS OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

1. Digital power: An evergreen online presence

Content that promotes your brand -- but that wasn't produced, published, or paid for by your brand – is rocket fuel for search engine results. Feature articles written by independent sources, for example, index by major search engines, where paid content campaigns do not. If the content is engaging, insightful, and relevant, it will continue to appear in search and will drive traffic to your website for months, even years, beyond its online debut.

2. Budget power: Free brand awareness

Getting the media to cover your business for free is the heart of great public relations. Advertising can be pricey, but media wins cost nothing. Best yet, they won't go away when your budget runs out. If the stories you have to tell are compelling, journalists will want to write about them and will come back to you for more.

3. Credibility power: Authentic earned media coverage

How many times have you started to read an article on the web, only to find the disclosure“sponsored content” tucked into the fine print? Your interest in going any further likely ends then and there, as you know it's a paid advertisement. Reaching your target audience is easier when you have authentic earned media coverage – when journalists or analysts write about your company, or when customers and the public share your content and speak about your brand unsolicited. These mentions are considered“authentic” and“earned” because they are voluntarily offered by others and not by your company.

4. Education power: Information and conversation

From inclusive in-briefs and long-form features to coveted invitations to be published as a guest author, opportunities abound to educate your market audience, ignite conversation on meaningful topics, and deliver value overall. Influencers will organically share your content with their networks, bolstering you as a thought leader who's tuned in to current events and industry trends -- and can offer helpful insights and guidance.

