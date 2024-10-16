Iranian FM, UN Chief Discussed Latest Developments In Middle East

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 17 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East.

In a phone call Tuesday evening, the two sides highlighted the necessity to stop the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, and ensure humanitarian aid delivery to the war-stricken areas, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, yesterday.

Araghchi pointed to the“catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the region, resulting from Israel's continued in Gaza and Lebanon, calling on Guterres to use the UN's capacities to stop Israeli“crimes and aggressions” and ensure adequate humanitarian aid delivery to Lebanon and Gaza.

He said, based on its principled positions, Iran considered maintaining peace and stability in the region necessary, noting that, while making all-out efforts to protect regional peace and security, the country was ready to give a“decisive and regret-inducing response to any adventurism” by the Israeli regime.

Araghchi stressed that, the United States, as Israel's main supporter, would be responsible for the consequences of the expansion of insecurity in the region.

The UN chief, for his part, expressed concern over the escalation of tension in the region, as a result of Israeli attacks against Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting the necessity to make efforts to work out a political solution, to end the military operation and send aid to the wounded and displaced people in Gaza and Lebanon.

Guterres stressed the importance of protecting Lebanon's sovereignty, saying, the UN's move to continue keeping its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, despite threats posed to their lives, was in line with that objective.

The phone call came, as tension has escalated in the Middle East, especially in wake of intensified Israeli attacks against Lebanon, Iran's retaliatory missile strike on Israel on Oct 1, and Israel's threats to take military action against Tehran.– NNN-IRNA