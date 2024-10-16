Shots Fired As Mozambique’S Election Tensions Boil Over In Nampula

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Security forces in Mozambique's northeastern province of Nampula fired shots to disperse hundreds of supporters of opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane.



The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, a week after the country's general elections. Tensions have been rising since the announcement of partial results from the October 9 vote.



Mondlane, backed by the small Podemos party , arrived in Nampula for a private visit. His presence drew a large crowd of supporters, sparking an impromptu march through the city.



Local activist Ivaldo Nazare reported that the march began around 8:00 AM, met by a strong police and military presence.



The situation quickly escalated when police used tear gas and fired shots to break up the gathering. At least one person suffered injuries in the clashes, with some sources suggesting two young men were wounded.







Social media videos showed a bloodied man in a vehicle, though the exact circumstances remain unclear. These events followed Monday's announcement of partial results in Nampula province.

Tensions Rise Amid Mozambique's Electoral Dispute

Electoral authorities declared that the ruling Frelimo party had won 66% of the votes in the area. Mondlane and his supporters strongly contest this outcome, claiming it does not reflect the true will of the people.



Mondlane has emerged as a significant challenger in these elections, claiming victory on election day. His team has conducted a parallel vote count, asserting he secured 53% of the presidential vote after 67% of ballots were tallied.



They contrast this with 36% for Daniel Chapo, the Frelimo candidate. Alleging massive electoral fraud, Mondlane called for a general strike to begin on Monday, October 21.



This move has increased tensions and led to heightened security measures across Mozambique, particularly in the capital, Maputo.



The situation echoes controversy from the October 2023 municipal elections, where disputed results led to protests and legal challenges. The National Election Commission plans to announce final results on October 24.



However, the growing discord between opposition and ruling parties raises concerns about potential unrest. The outcome could significantly impact Mozambique 's political landscape and regional stability in southern Africa.



International observers closely monitor the unfolding events. They recognize the importance of these elections for Mozambique's democratic future and its role in the region.



The coming days will likely prove crucial in determining the country's path forward. As tensions simmer, many Mozambicans hope for a peaceful resolution to the electoral dispute.



They desire a fair and transparent process that truly represents the will of the people. The world watches, waiting to see how this young democracy will navigate these challenging waters.

