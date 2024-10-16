DAVE MARTIN REVEALS AMERICA's ONGOING SHIFT, PRESENTS SOLUTIONS TO REESTABLISH BALANCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lopsided

Author Dave Martin exposes how progressive dominance shapes the country's path toward a dystopian future

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his mind-stimulating yet timely recent work, “Lopsided: How a 50/50 Common Sense Nation Drifted into a Progressive Dystopian Cartoon and How We Might Claw Our Way Back,” Dave Martin takes a deep look at the and cultural disparity in America today. He explores how the country has moved from a reasonable, balanced approach to one in which progressive beliefs control many important institutions.Martin presents a compelling argument that highlights the reluctance of millions of Americans to voice their opposition to the prevailing progressive orthodoxy. This silence, driven by a desire to avoid confrontation, inadvertently allows progressives to advance their agenda without facing any significant challenges.Consequently, the country finds itself on the verge of becoming a "progressive dystopian cartoon," with significant organizations functioning beyond the guidelines provided by the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.The book describes the major factors influencing this shift in this book, showing how progressives have taken over important American institutions like Big Tech, the news media, education, entertainment, bureaucracy, and big business.Martin looks into the strategies utilized to modify these social foundations and the profound effects on individual liberties, free speech, and American democracy.In addition, this informative read provides an in-depth account of the individuals behind this progressive agenda, their objectives, and the innovations they have employed to gain influence. It also goes into the significance of this transformation for the future of the United States. Martin also suggests ways to stabilize the country's institutions and discourse while halting the decline of traditional values.“Lopsided: How a 50/50 Common Sense Nation Drifted into a Progressive Dystopian Cartoon and How We Might Claw Our Way Back” by Dave Martin is a must-read for those concerned about the trajectory of American society and want to delve into practical ways to rectify the existing imbalance. Participate in this meaningful dialogue and dive deeper into its enlightening wisdom. Now up for grabs on Amazon in Kindle, Audiobook, and paperback formats!About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

