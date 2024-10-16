Nigerian Economy Set For Boost With $2 Billion Internet Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria has announced a bold plan to invest $2 billion in a massive fiber optic project. The initiative aims to transform the country's digital landscape.



Dr. Bosun Tijani, of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, revealed the ambitious project. The plans to deploy 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable across Nigeria.



This will expand the current from 35,000 kilometers to 125,000 kilometers. The enhanced infrastructure will boost Nigeria's terrestrial fiber optic backbone significantly.



This project seeks to provide meaningful connectivity to communities nationwide. Schools, hospitals, government offices, and businesses will benefit from the improved digital environment.



The initiative is expected to accelerate growth in various sectors, including education, health, and agriculture. The investment could increase Nigeria's GDP from $472.6 billion in 2022 to $502 billion over four years.







It aims to raise internet penetration to over 70% and reduce access costs by more than 60%. The project also targets digital inclusion, aiming to connect at least half of the 33 million Nigerians currently without internet access.



Dr. Tijani emphasized technology's role in unlocking productivity and diversifying Nigeria's economy. He highlighted the country's growing, dynamic workforce as an advantage.

Nigeria's Digital Transformation Initiative

This demographic trend could position Nigeria as a potential net exporter of technology talent. The Ministry is collaborating with state governments to simplify investment processes for private infrastructure companies.



This partnership aims to facilitate further investment in local digital economies. To complement the infrastructure investment, the government launched the 3 Million Technical Talent program.



This initiative aims to equip 3 million Nigerians with digital and technical skills. However, challenges remain. Effective execution of this large-scale project is crucial.



Ensuring long-term sustainability and protecting the infrastructure from vandalism are important considerations. Parallel efforts in digital education will be necessary to maximize the benefits of improved connectivity.



This ambitious project represents a significant step towards Nigeria's digital transformation. It has the potential to position the country as a major player in Africa's digital economy.



In short, the success of this initiative could serve as a model for other African nations seeking to enhance their digital capabilities and economic competitiveness.

