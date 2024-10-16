Egypt, Saudi Arabia Call For Durable Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Saudi Arabia emphasized on Wednesday the need for a sustainable truce and lifting the blockade on Gaza Strip, while ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with the international humanitarian law.

A joint statement at the end of Saudi Mohammad bin Salman's visit to Egypt condemned repeated Israeli assaults on Islamic sanctities in Jerusalem.

Both sides expressed a firm rejection of any attempts to alter the existing historical, religious or status quo of the holy city, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy told reporters, citing the joint statement.

The statement highlighted the necessity to intensify efforts towards a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state vision, the Arab Peace Initiative, and relevant UN resolutions, to ensure the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt appreciated Saudi Arabia's hosting of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, which resulted in decisions reflecting a unified stance from Arab and Islamic nations regarding the current events in Palestine.

The Saudi side, in turn, commended Egypt's ongoing efforts since the onset of the aggression on Gaza, noting Egypt's pivotal role in seeking a ceasefire and coordinating humanitarian aid to the region.

The statement welcomed the launch of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution in partnership with the European Union and Norway, and reiterated the invitation for other nations to join this coalition.

Additionally, the statement appreciated Saudi Arabia's proposal to hold a follow-up Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh and welcomed the positive decisions made by several countries recognizing the State of Palestine, urging others yet to do so to expedite similar steps.

Regarding broader Arab issues, the statement expressed deep concern and support for maintaining the security, stability and sovereignty of Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia.

It stressed the importance of security and stability in the Red Sea region, linking navigation freedom to global interests and emphasizing the need to prevent risks that could affect regional and international peace and trade.

Concerning Egyptian-Saudi relations, the statement mentioned the signing of a memo to form the "Saudi-Egyptian High Coordination Council," co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation.

Both sides praised the level of trade between the two nations, which reached approximately USD 8.4 billion in the first half of 2024, marking a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with Saudi Arabia being Egypt's second-largest trading partner globally.

The importance of ongoing cooperation to expand trade and overcome challenges was highlighted, alongside the continuation of the joint business council and the encouragement of official visits, trade delegations, and joint projects.

Both sides acknowledged the progress in implementing the electricity interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the largest such project in the region. They also commended cooperation regarding the supply of Saudi crude oil, derivatives, petrochemicals, and agricultural nutrients to Egypt.

The Saudi side expressed support for Egypt's green transition plans and its national strategy for renewable energy and hydrogen.

In terms of climate change, Egypt affirmed its support for Saudi Arabia's initiatives, including the circular carbon economy approach endorsed by G20 leaders in 2020.

Both nations emphasized enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

In defense and security, both sides expressed commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination.

They agreed on the importance of promoting a culture of moderation and tolerance while combating extremism, hate speech, and terrorism.

Finally, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to support global initiatives addressing health crises and challenges, working through international organizations to confront global health issues. (end)

