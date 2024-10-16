EU-GCC Summit Affirms Commitment To Boosting Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The EU-GCC Summit stressed on Wednesday commitment to upgrading the strategic partnership between both sides to higher levels in line with the 2022-2027 joint action program.

In a final communique made by the summit, the two sides affirmed that this special partnership is based on reciprocal respect and confidence of the peoples of this region and beyond.

The partnership will work on boosting security and prosperity regionally and internationally, preventing the eruption of conflicts and resolving crises through dialogue and coordination, the communique said.

The EU-GCC states further affirmed commitment to enhancing trade and investment through making use of opportunities provided by environment improvement, business, investment, digital and green transformation, sustainable energy, communication and others.

The statement emphasized proceeding with discussions to reach a free trade deal between the EU and GCC states.

The joint discussions, which covered geopolitical developments, regional security, economy, communication, trade, investment, business environment, innovation, developmental cooperation and humanitarian coordination, have highly enhanced reciprocal understanding and partnership, it stated.

The statement noted that the summit will be held every two years and that Saudi Arabia would host it in 2026.

The two sides announced that they would explore cooperation opportunities in varied fields like financial technology, digital transformation and health.

In addition, they emphasized commitment to bolstering collaboration on energy and renewable energy, saying dialogue between the EU and OPEC is imperative mainly in energy security.

On climate change, they said they would work to boost their efforts to create sustainable and varied economies to benefit their nations and contribute to global action in accordance with the Paris agreement, the statement pointed out.

The statement said that the two sides would speed up their cooperation in renewable energy, hydrogen and technology related to reducing carbon emission.

Brussels hosted the summit, earlier in the day, in which a Kuwaiti delegation led by the His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took part. (pickup previous)

