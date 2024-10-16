COOPER Design Build Wins Prestigious Oregon Home Structure & Style Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COOPER Design Build has been awarded the Oregon Home Structure & Style Award 2024 in the Bathroom Remodel: $125,001 – $175,000 category.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COOPER Design Build has been honored with the prestigious Oregon Home Structure & Style Award 2024 in the category of Bathroom Remodel: $125,001 – $175,000. The award recognizes the company's outstanding design and craftsmanship in transforming a 1906 Craftsman bathroom in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood.The Oregon Home Structure & Style Awards are a hallmark of excellence in the region's design and remodeling industry, showcasing projects that reflect Oregon's unique design values – ingenuity, elegance, and sustainable innovation.The award-winning project stands out for its innovative use of materials and elements that harmonize with the home's historic charm while embracing modern sensibilities. The design features a custom-crafted dark alder vanity, Zellige-inspired tile in serene green hues, and a reeded glass window filtering natural light from an adjoining sunroom to create a space that brings the outdoors in.“We wanted to create a space that truly reflected the homeowners' love for nature and honored the history of the home,” said Founder and President of COOPER Design Build, Lane Cooper. He continued:“This acknowledgment from Oregon Home Structure & Style underscores the effort and passion we put into designing spaces for our clients”.About: Established in 1991, COOPER Design Build is a leading design and remodeling firm serving Portland and the surrounding region. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the Oregon & Washington Contractors Boards, the company is known for its top-tier craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and personalized approach to remodeling. Whether transforming historic homes or creating modern spaces, COOPER Design Build brings together creativity and expertise to deliver exceptional results for every project.For more information, please visit:

